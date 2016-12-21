Muskegon County eonomic forecast to take new tone in 2017

Paul Isely, associate dean of the Grand Valley State University Seideman School of Business, will present the forecast for the first time at the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce January Business for Breakfast on Friday, Jan. 27. The Muskegon County Economic Forecast has been a signature program for decades bringing more than 400 business leaders together to hear the area's economic outlook for the upcoming year. The partnership with Grand Valley and Isely comes after the retirement of George Erickcek, of W.E. UpJohn Institute for Employment Research.

