Michigan residents hit by 500-plus scams in 2016
Consumers in Michigan were hit by more than 500 scams and attempted scams in 2016, according to the Better Business Bureau and its "Scam Tracker" website. While most persons reporting scams did not report losses to the site, one person in Norton Shores, near Muskegon, reported losing $94,000 in a timeshare purchase involving deposits to a Mexican bank.
