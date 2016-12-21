MI Dept. of Agriculture & Rural Devel...

MI Dept. of Agriculture & Rural Development Seeks Comments on...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced today it is seeking public comment on a proposed Hemlock Woolly Adelgid Interior Quarantine. Hemlock woolly adelgid is an insect pest from Asia which has caused the death of millions of hemlock trees across North America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Dec 21 Robert 188
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec 18 Mimi 1
News Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous... Dec 13 District 1 3
Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14) Dec 13 bacteria 3
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) Nov '16 Charmin Harrison 41
News Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V... Oct '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,954 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,106

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC