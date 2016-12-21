MI Dept. of Agriculture & Rural Development Seeks Comments on...
LANSING The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced today it is seeking public comment on a proposed Hemlock Woolly Adelgid Interior Quarantine. Hemlock woolly adelgid is an insect pest from Asia which has caused the death of millions of hemlock trees across North America.
