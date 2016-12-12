Federal funding leads to upgrades at Muskegon school
One of three West Michigan schools receiving millions of dollars in federal help is already making improvements to its classrooms. Nelson Elementary School in Muskegon is one of the more than 40 West Michigan schools dubbed a "priority school," because it ranked in the bottom 5 percent of schools statewide for performance.
