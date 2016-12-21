Essentials to the Heeringa murder case against Jeffrey Willis in 580 seconds
Jeffrey Thomas Willis spent four days in the court room of 60th District Court Judge Raymond Kostrzewa with his defense attorney Brian Hosticka. They fought to have the charges of open murder and kidnapping dismissed in the disappearance of Jessica Heeringa.
