Close-up of stethoscope on US dollar bills. Getty.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan will award $160,000 in grant money to healthcare clinics to help uninsured residents in Muskegon on Tuesday. According to Blue Cross Blue Shield, Muskegon ranked in the bottom 15 percent of Michigan counties on health outcomes and bottom 10 percent on quality of life by County Health Rankings and Roadmaps.
