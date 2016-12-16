2nd suspect in murder of WMU student arraigned
Jordan Waire, 20, was officially charged Friday with felony murder, armed robbery and firearms charges in the murder of Jacob Jones on December 8th. Jones was shot and killed at an off-campus apartment in the 700 block of S. Howard Street.
