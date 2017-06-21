Wildomara s chamber seeking merger with Murrieta group
The board voted 8-5 this week in favor of merging with the Murrieta Chamber of Commerce, Treasurer Ben Benoit said. Chairwoman Dana DeJong and other chamber leaders soon will reach out to their counterparts south of Wildomar to explore how the union could be achieved, Benoit said.
