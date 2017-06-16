Townhouse project along Wildomar-Murrieta board tries again for approval
Proponents of a 30-building, 163-unit townhouse complex that would be built along Wildomar's southern border with Murrieta will take another crack at winning the city Planning Commission's blessing Wednesday, June 21, despite neighborhood opposition. Commissioners postponed action on the proposed Camelia Townhomes in early April primarily in response to concerns of residents in Murrieta's Grizzly Ridge tract, which borders the vacant 26-acre project site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Come on already! (Apr '15)
|Sun
|Menifeeresident
|11
|Menifee Authors (Feb '15)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|3
|Who won the Lotto in Sun City?
|Sat
|Ldymorgana
|2
|Who Won?
|Jun 15
|tellinitlikeitis
|5
|Rancho LA Vita HOA: Unfair!! (Jun '14)
|Jun 13
|ceci
|7
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|Jun 12
|Xirailuyo
|58
|Cleaning Trash Bins
|Jun 11
|Makaveli
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC