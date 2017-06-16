Townhouse project along Wildomar-Murr...

Townhouse project along Wildomar-Murrieta board tries again for approval

Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Proponents of a 30-building, 163-unit townhouse complex that would be built along Wildomar's southern border with Murrieta will take another crack at winning the city Planning Commission's blessing Wednesday, June 21, despite neighborhood opposition. Commissioners postponed action on the proposed Camelia Townhomes in early April primarily in response to concerns of residents in Murrieta's Grizzly Ridge tract, which borders the vacant 26-acre project site.

