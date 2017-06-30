Three Acclaimed Schools Serving Spencer's Crossing in Murrieta Named 2017 Gold Ribbon Schools
Brookfield Residential's beautiful Spencer's Crossing community offers so much to come home to, including four inviting neighborhoods with stunning home designs, vibrant recreation all year-round, and a prime Murrieta location with access to top-rated schools brimming with accolades. Most recently, one Menifee school and two highly regarded Murrieta schools serving Spencer's Crossing's families, were named 2017 Gold Ribbon Schools - distinctions that reflect their visionary accomplishments and shine a spotlight on the prestige of both esteemed districts.
