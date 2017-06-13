The Riverside Transit Agency rides will last daily through the summer

The agency's Route 202 runs daily from the Walmart in Murrieta and Temecula's Promenade mall to Oceanside through Aug. 26. Three buses operate on weekdays; four run on weekends. Trips start as early as 8 a.m. and return to Temecula as late as 6 p.m. Round-trip fares are $6 and $4 for seniors, veterans and disabled customers.

