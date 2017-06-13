The Riverside Transit Agency rides will last daily through the summer
The agency's Route 202 runs daily from the Walmart in Murrieta and Temecula's Promenade mall to Oceanside through Aug. 26. Three buses operate on weekdays; four run on weekends. Trips start as early as 8 a.m. and return to Temecula as late as 6 p.m. Round-trip fares are $6 and $4 for seniors, veterans and disabled customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rancho LA Vita HOA: Unfair!! (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|ceci
|7
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|16 hr
|Xirailuyo
|58
|Who Won?
|16 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Cleaning Trash Bins
|Sun
|Makaveli
|2
|How is everyone today
|Jun 9
|Britt
|1
|racism exists in temecula (Sep '09)
|Jun 7
|HBRULES
|195
|Opinion on Heritage lake (Feb '07)
|Jun 2
|ATTENTION
|75
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC