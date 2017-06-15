The fire was reported at 3:51 p.m. ne...

The fire was reported at 3:51 p.m. near Hansen Avenue and Nuevo Road

Firefighters are on the scene of a wildfire near Hansen Avenue and Nuevo Road in Nuevo that has charred about 10 acres so far, according to a Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department news release. Firefighters from Murrieta Fire Protection District, and Pechanga and Hemet fire departments are assisting.

