The fire was reported at 3:51 p.m. near Hansen Avenue and Nuevo Road
Firefighters are on the scene of a wildfire near Hansen Avenue and Nuevo Road in Nuevo that has charred about 10 acres so far, according to a Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department news release. Firefighters from Murrieta Fire Protection District, and Pechanga and Hemet fire departments are assisting.
