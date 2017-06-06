Suspect in Murrieta officer-involved shooting sentenced to prison after plea deal
A Lake Elsinore man whom Murrieta police shot at May 18 during a pursuit was sentenced to a year and four months in prison. Richard Gene Gates Jr., 41, pleaded guilty to felony evading arrest Thursday, June 1, as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Riverside County District Attorney's Office spokesman John Hall confirmed.
