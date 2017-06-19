She was the faculty adviser to student government. Then she rigged the elections.

In a bombshell report Friday , the Washington Post revealed the extent of Russia's attempt to hack the U.S. 2016 presidential election, allegedly in hopes of electing President Donald Trump. A faculty member in charge of student government at Vista Murrieta High School in Murrieta, California, has resigned her position after school officials determined she rigged recent student body elections, according to local media reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.