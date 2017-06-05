Rancho Water staging public hearing t...

Rancho Water staging public hearing to consider rate increases

Monday Jun 5 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The Rancho California Water District is holding a public hearing Thursday, June 8, to consider rate increases for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1. The district - which serves most of Temecula, Wine County, ranch homes in De Luz and a sliver of Murrieta - says it needs to boost rates due to cover the cost of buying imported water, which, it says, is needed because local water supplies - notably the water that had been stored in Vail Lake - was drawn down during the recent dry spell. Members of the public who want to file a formal protest against the increases need to submit something to the district in writing, said Meggan Valencia, district spokeswoman.

