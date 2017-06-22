Project would be built along border with Murrieta and abut a housing tract in that city

Despite strong community opposition to a proposed 163-unit townhouse project, a majority of Wildomar Planning Commissioners this week recommended the plan's approval to the City Council. After hearing comments from 29 public speakers - most against the plan - Chairman Stan Smith along with Commissioners Veronica Langworthy and John Lloyd voted in favor of the recommendation Wednesday, June 21. Commissioners Michele Thomas and Kim Strong cast the dissenting votes.

