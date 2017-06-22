Project would be built along border with Murrieta and abut a housing tract in that city
Despite strong community opposition to a proposed 163-unit townhouse project, a majority of Wildomar Planning Commissioners this week recommended the plan's approval to the City Council. After hearing comments from 29 public speakers - most against the plan - Chairman Stan Smith along with Commissioners Veronica Langworthy and John Lloyd voted in favor of the recommendation Wednesday, June 21. Commissioners Michele Thomas and Kim Strong cast the dissenting votes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06)
|5 hr
|Jakdntan
|222
|racism exists in temecula (Sep '09)
|13 hr
|Calisdead
|197
|City of Wildomar $10,000 Permit Fee for Horse R... (Apr '13)
|17 hr
|George Schaffer
|3
|Rancho LA Vita HOA: Unfair!! (Jun '14)
|Jun 20
|nohoas
|8
|Come on already! (Apr '15)
|Jun 18
|Menifeeresident
|11
|Menifee Authors (Feb '15)
|Jun 17
|Anonymous
|3
|Who won the Lotto in Sun City?
|Jun 17
|Ldymorgana
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC