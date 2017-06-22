Project would be built along border w...

Project would be built along border with Murrieta and abut a housing tract in that city

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Despite strong community opposition to a proposed 163-unit townhouse project, a majority of Wildomar Planning Commissioners this week recommended the plan's approval to the City Council. After hearing comments from 29 public speakers - most against the plan - Chairman Stan Smith along with Commissioners Veronica Langworthy and John Lloyd voted in favor of the recommendation Wednesday, June 21. Commissioners Michele Thomas and Kim Strong cast the dissenting votes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murrieta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06) 5 hr Jakdntan 222
racism exists in temecula (Sep '09) 13 hr Calisdead 197
City of Wildomar $10,000 Permit Fee for Horse R... (Apr '13) 17 hr George Schaffer 3
Rancho LA Vita HOA: Unfair!! (Jun '14) Jun 20 nohoas 8
Come on already! (Apr '15) Jun 18 Menifeeresident 11
Menifee Authors (Feb '15) Jun 17 Anonymous 3
Who won the Lotto in Sun City? Jun 17 Ldymorgana 2
See all Murrieta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murrieta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Riverside County was issued at June 23 at 9:07PM PDT

Murrieta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murrieta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Murrieta, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,001 • Total comments across all topics: 281,977,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC