On the Road: License plates required, front and back

Q. Murrieta resident Peter Thorwarth asked, "Why do so many California cars and trucks have just dealer plates or no plates at all? My estimate is at least one out of 20." He adds: "Cars and trucks that have no license plate can get away with everything from driving through tollbooths to hit-and-run." A. It's hard to speculate any driver's motivation, but the law is clear on this issue: the California Vehicle Code Section 5200-5206 requires every car in California to display a front and a rear license plate.

