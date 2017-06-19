Murrieta woman tracks down her stolen...

Murrieta woman tracks down her stolen property, helps police nab suspects

MURRIETA >> A Murrieta woman helped police track down her stolen property after she found it advertised for sale on a popular app, police officials said Monday. The woman's tenacity led to the arrests of Cade Deardorff, 19, of Murrieta, Tiffany Roldan, 21, of Menifee and a 17-year-old boy early Wednesday near Los Alamos Road and Monroe Avenue, according to officials.

