Murrieta snubbing voter-approved cap on city manager pay

Voters in Murrieta thought they were sticking it to "fat cat" bureaucrats in 2010 when they passed Measure E, which called for a hard cap on the pay of certain city employees. But the council has routinely ignored the strict limits in the measure - which called for total compensation to be capped at 2.5 times the city's median household income - and has given its top officials salaries in line with neighboring cities.

