Murrieta snubbing voter-approved cap ...

Murrieta snubbing voter-approved cap on city manager pay

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Voters in Murrieta thought they were sticking it to "fat cat" bureaucrats in 2010 when they passed Measure E, which called for a hard cap on the pay of certain city employees. But the council has routinely ignored the strict limits in the measure - which called for total compensation to be capped at 2.5 times the city's median household income - and has given its top officials salaries in line with neighboring cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murrieta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rancho LA Vita HOA: Unfair!! (Jun '14) Sat tellinitlikeitis 4
Opinion on Heritage lake (Feb '07) Jun 2 ATTENTION 75
Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16) May 30 JOrge 57
5 Bedroom house on Redhawk golf course. Amazing... May 29 Anonymous 2
News Probationer denies stabbing Lake Elsinore man May 29 Deluzchase 1
donate used shoes May 25 john 2
hans christensen middle school. (Mar '10) May 21 Ladymorgana 32
See all Murrieta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murrieta Forum Now

Murrieta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murrieta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

Murrieta, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,379 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC