Murrieta may have home for long-awaited history museum

The Murrieta City Council on Tuesday told city staffers to draw up a 10-year lease that will allow the Murrieta Valley Historical Society to open a history museum in the historic Hunt House, a structure on Juniper Street that had been used as a town hall before incorporation. Members of the society, which was formed last year, have been trying to get a history museum built in Murrieta for decades but have struggled to find the right location for the various artifacts that have been collected and preserved by area historians .

