Murrieta celebrates 26 years with a Birthday Bash and fireworks
Murrieta will mark its 26th year as a city on Saturday with a Birthday Bash at the sprawling California Oaks Sports Park. During the festivities, get down with Pat Benatar tribute act Live From Earth at 5 p.m. followed by Lights, a tribute to the rock band Journey, at 7 p.m. The night culminates with a fireworks show.
