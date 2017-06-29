Murrieta celebrates 26 years with a B...

Murrieta celebrates 26 years with a Birthday Bash and fireworks

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Murrieta will mark its 26th year as a city on Saturday with a Birthday Bash at the sprawling California Oaks Sports Park. During the festivities, get down with Pat Benatar tribute act Live From Earth at 5 p.m. followed by Lights, a tribute to the rock band Journey, at 7 p.m. The night culminates with a fireworks show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murrieta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16) 10 hr Emarvizu 60
Flying the Mexican Flag in front of a Menifee Home (Oct '09) Jun 30 Stacy Lozano 28
News Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06) Jun 23 Jakdntan 222
racism exists in temecula (Sep '09) Jun 23 Calisdead 197
City of Wildomar $10,000 Permit Fee for Horse R... (Apr '13) Jun 23 George Schaffer 3
Rancho LA Vita HOA: Unfair!! (Jun '14) Jun 20 nohoas 8
Come on already! (Apr '15) Jun 18 Menifeeresident 11
See all Murrieta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murrieta Forum Now

Murrieta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murrieta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Murrieta, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,625 • Total comments across all topics: 282,215,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC