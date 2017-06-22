Murrieta art lover finds second caree...

Murrieta art lover finds second career as painter, sculptor

After retiring from her career as a real estate broker, Ana Guerra decided that it was time to learn a new career. Having long been inspired by art and her visits to museums in various parts of the United States and Europe, she decided to begin drawing, painting, print making and sculpting.

