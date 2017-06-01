Motorist suffers fatal injuries when car hits parked truck in Murrieta

A motorist suffered fatal injuries when the woman's vehicle veered off Winchester Road just north of La Alba Drive in Murrieta for an unknown reason and hit the rear of a three-axle tank truck parked on the road shoulder on Thursday, June 1, according to a California Highway Patrol report. The accident was reported at about 12:10 p.m. The 47-year-old driver from Menifee was transported to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar where she died of her injuries.

