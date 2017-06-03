Motorist identified in fatal French Valley crash
The fatality occurred about noon Thursday on Winchester Road, just north of La Alba Road, directly across from French Valley Airport, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said Lisa Jones of Murrieta was driving her 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse northbound on Winchester at roughly 50 mph when she abruptly veered to the right, going across the adjacent traffic lane and onto the right shoulder.
