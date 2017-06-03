Motorist identified in fatal French V...

Motorist identified in fatal French Valley crash

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The fatality occurred about noon Thursday on Winchester Road, just north of La Alba Road, directly across from French Valley Airport, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said Lisa Jones of Murrieta was driving her 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse northbound on Winchester at roughly 50 mph when she abruptly veered to the right, going across the adjacent traffic lane and onto the right shoulder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murrieta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rancho LA Vita HOA: Unfair!! (Jun '14) Jun 3 tellinitlikeitis 4
Opinion on Heritage lake (Feb '07) Jun 2 ATTENTION 75
Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16) May 30 JOrge 57
5 Bedroom house on Redhawk golf course. Amazing... May 29 Anonymous 2
News Probationer denies stabbing Lake Elsinore man May 29 Deluzchase 1
donate used shoes May 25 john 2
hans christensen middle school. (Mar '10) May 21 Ladymorgana 32
See all Murrieta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murrieta Forum Now

Murrieta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murrieta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Murrieta, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,305 • Total comments across all topics: 281,569,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC