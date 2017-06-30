More than $1.7 million in drugs seize...

More than $1.7 million in drugs seized in Murrieta, San Clemente stops

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The U.S. Border Patrol arrested two drivers and seized more than $1.7 million worth of heroin and fentanyl in two separate vehicle stops in Murrieta and San Clemente, a spokesman announced Friday, June 30. The first discovery occurred about 1 p.m. Wednesday when agents stopped a 46-year-old man driving a 2014 Nissan Versa near the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 5 near San Clemente, Supervisory Agent Mark Endicott said. An agency K-9 alerted on the sedan during the stop, and a search of the vehicle turned up two duffle bags in the trunk containing 14 bundles of heroin weighing about 40 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murrieta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16) Mon Emarvizu 60
Flying the Mexican Flag in front of a Menifee Home (Oct '09) Jun 30 Stacy Lozano 28
News Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06) Jun 23 Jakdntan 222
racism exists in temecula (Sep '09) Jun 23 Calisdead 197
City of Wildomar $10,000 Permit Fee for Horse R... (Apr '13) Jun 23 George Schaffer 3
Rancho LA Vita HOA: Unfair!! (Jun '14) Jun 20 nohoas 8
Come on already! (Apr '15) Jun 18 Menifeeresident 11
See all Murrieta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murrieta Forum Now

Murrieta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murrieta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Murrieta, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,027 • Total comments across all topics: 282,234,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC