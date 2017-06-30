More than $1.7 million in drugs seized in Murrieta, San Clemente stops
The U.S. Border Patrol arrested two drivers and seized more than $1.7 million worth of heroin and fentanyl in two separate vehicle stops in Murrieta and San Clemente, a spokesman announced Friday, June 30. The first discovery occurred about 1 p.m. Wednesday when agents stopped a 46-year-old man driving a 2014 Nissan Versa near the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 5 near San Clemente, Supervisory Agent Mark Endicott said. An agency K-9 alerted on the sedan during the stop, and a search of the vehicle turned up two duffle bags in the trunk containing 14 bundles of heroin weighing about 40 pounds.
