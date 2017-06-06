Men found asleep in truck in Murrieta with needles, knives and 2-year-old girl
Jesse Ralls, 30, was arrested after police say they found him asleep in a car with drugs, knives, and his 2-year-old daughter . Murrieta police officers arrested two men who were asleep inside a truck with uncapped hypodermic needles, knives and a 2-year-old girl.
