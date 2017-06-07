Hemet men who robbed Murrieta stores, fled cops sentenced

Three of four Hemet men who committed back-to-back robberies in Murrieta, assaulting individuals who attempted to thwart them, were sentenced Wednesday, June 7 to prison terms ranging from two to four years. Richard Lee Ingram, 22, Desean Ryan Swan, 25, and Jordan Spencer Talley, 21, pleaded guilty last month to robbery.

