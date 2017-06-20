Hemet man arrested following 90-mph chase through Murrieta streets
Alan Lee Watne is suspected of leading police on a high speed chase and almost hitting pedestrians as he did . Murrieta police on Monday evening, June 19, arrested a 30-year-old man who they say led them on a chaotic and dangerous 90-mph chase that almost resulted in several pedestrians being struck.
