Few see how new election maps will help minority candidates in Murrieta

Saturday Jun 24

Two new district election maps that were unveiled last week have officials wondering how the new system will provide any advantage for minority candidates in Murrieta. In fact, based on voter turnout numbers for the various districts, it may be harder for a minority candidate to win.

