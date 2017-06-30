Felon who led cops on wild chase in M...

Felon who led cops on wild chase in Murrieta sentenced

Friday Jun 30

A parolee was sentenced Friday, June 30 to eight years in state prison for leading police on a high-speed, twisting chase through Murrieta that ended when a patrolman forced him off the road. Riverside County Superior Court Judge Steven Counelis imposed the sentence required by law on David Michael Brown, 26, of San Bernardino, who was convicted in February of eluding a peace officer and attempting to elude a peace officer.

