Felon who led cops on wild chase in Murrieta sentenced
A parolee was sentenced Friday, June 30 to eight years in state prison for leading police on a high-speed, twisting chase through Murrieta that ended when a patrolman forced him off the road. Riverside County Superior Court Judge Steven Counelis imposed the sentence required by law on David Michael Brown, 26, of San Bernardino, who was convicted in February of eluding a peace officer and attempting to elude a peace officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|Jul 3
|Emarvizu
|60
|Flying the Mexican Flag in front of a Menifee Home (Oct '09)
|Jun 30
|Stacy Lozano
|28
|Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06)
|Jun 23
|Jakdntan
|222
|racism exists in temecula (Sep '09)
|Jun 23
|Calisdead
|197
|City of Wildomar $10,000 Permit Fee for Horse R... (Apr '13)
|Jun 23
|George Schaffer
|3
|Rancho LA Vita HOA: Unfair!! (Jun '14)
|Jun 20
|nohoas
|8
|Come on already! (Apr '15)
|Jun 18
|Menifeeresident
|11
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC