Driver shot in Murrieta road rage incident, but CHP isna t certain the shots came from a gun
A Perris man was shot in the hand Thursday, June 22, on Interstate 215 in Murrieta during a road rage altercation, officials say. But California Highway Patrol officers are still trying to determine if the weapon was a firearm, said CHP Officer Mike Lassig.
