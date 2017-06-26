Driver shot in Murrieta road rage inc...

Driver shot in Murrieta road rage incident, but CHP isna t certain the shots came from a gun

Monday Jun 26

A Perris man was shot in the hand Thursday, June 22, on Interstate 215 in Murrieta during a road rage altercation, officials say. But California Highway Patrol officers are still trying to determine if the weapon was a firearm, said CHP Officer Mike Lassig.

