Controlled burns scheduled at Santa Rosa Plateau
A prescribed burn is scheduled this week at the Santa Rosa Plateau to lessen the chance of wildifre and to eliminate non-native grasses at the land reserve. A prescribed burn of 259 acres is planned for Tuesday and Wednesday, June 13 and 14, at the Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Reserve near Murrieta, according to a CalFire/Riverside County Fire Department news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Won?
|Thu
|tellinitlikeitis
|5
|Who won the Lotto in Sun City?
|Tue
|citizenofmenifee
|1
|Rancho LA Vita HOA: Unfair!! (Jun '14)
|Jun 13
|ceci
|7
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|Jun 12
|Xirailuyo
|58
|Cleaning Trash Bins
|Jun 11
|Makaveli
|2
|How is everyone today
|Jun 9
|Britt
|1
|racism exists in temecula (Sep '09)
|Jun 7
|HBRULES
|195
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC