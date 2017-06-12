Controlled burns scheduled at Santa Rosa Plateau

A prescribed burn is scheduled this week at the Santa Rosa Plateau to lessen the chance of wildifre and to eliminate non-native grasses at the land reserve. A prescribed burn of 259 acres is planned for Tuesday and Wednesday, June 13 and 14, at the Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Reserve near Murrieta, according to a CalFire/Riverside County Fire Department news release.

