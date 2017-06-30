Continue Reading

RESIDENT Tracey Clarke asks the GWNC to withdraw support from a proposed five-story building on Melrose Ave., bordering Larchmont Village. A group of Larchmont Village residents continues to campaign against a new 52-unit mixed-use development planned for the corner of Beachwood Dr. and Melrose Ave. that is working its way through the planning process.

