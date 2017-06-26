California the over-regulator? Not fo...

California the over-regulator? Not for addiction treatment

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: Inside Bay Area

When it comes to drug and alcohol rehab centers, California channels its inner Texas: few burdens on business and as free-market as possible. That stands in sharp contrast to New York, Massachusetts and a dozen other states, where would-be rehab operators must prove there's a local demand for their services and obtain a "certificate of need" before snipping opening-day ribbons and scaling those legendary 12 steps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murrieta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Flying the Mexican Flag in front of a Menifee Home (Oct '09) Mon Proud american 27
News Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06) Jun 23 Jakdntan 222
racism exists in temecula (Sep '09) Jun 23 Calisdead 197
City of Wildomar $10,000 Permit Fee for Horse R... (Apr '13) Jun 23 George Schaffer 3
Rancho LA Vita HOA: Unfair!! (Jun '14) Jun 20 nohoas 8
Come on already! (Apr '15) Jun 18 Menifeeresident 11
Menifee Authors (Feb '15) Jun 17 Anonymous 3
See all Murrieta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murrieta Forum Now

Murrieta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murrieta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Murrieta, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,355 • Total comments across all topics: 282,109,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC