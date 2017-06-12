California Legislature votes to strip...

California Legislature votes to strip key powers from state tax board hit by scandal

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

State Sen. Holly Mitchell led an effort Thursday to pass a bill overhauling the state's troubled tax board. The state Legislature on Thursday voted to strip the state's scandal-plagued tax board of most of its duties and powers, sending the governor a bill that would transfer taxpayer appeals hearings to a new office of administrative law judges.

