California Legislature votes to strip key powers from state tax board hit by scandal
State Sen. Holly Mitchell led an effort Thursday to pass a bill overhauling the state's troubled tax board. The state Legislature on Thursday voted to strip the state's scandal-plagued tax board of most of its duties and powers, sending the governor a bill that would transfer taxpayer appeals hearings to a new office of administrative law judges.
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Won?
|17 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|5
|Who won the Lotto in Sun City?
|Tue
|citizenofmenifee
|1
|Rancho LA Vita HOA: Unfair!! (Jun '14)
|Jun 13
|ceci
|7
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|Jun 12
|Xirailuyo
|58
|Cleaning Trash Bins
|Jun 11
|Makaveli
|2
|How is everyone today
|Jun 9
|Britt
|1
|racism exists in temecula (Sep '09)
|Jun 7
|HBRULES
|195
