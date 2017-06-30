Behind The Photo: How MB MaiStein's B...

Behind The Photo: How MB MaiStein's Big Splash Made Tami Smith Smile

Tamie Smith arrived to the Shepherd Ranch Santa Ynez Valley Pony Club Horse Trials, held on June 23-25 in Santa Ynez, Calif., needing something to make her smile. Her last competition was the Pedigree Bromont CCI**** , where her top mount Dempsey fractured his ulna on cross country and was later euthanized after surgery complications.

