A menagerie lives at Gidget Thompson's five-acre property west of Murrieta
The six dogs that greet you at the front gate - including 16-year-old Buford the basset hound who was rescued from Hurricane Katrina - tell you this isn't your typical house. Think Noah's Ark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rancho LA Vita HOA: Unfair!! (Jun '14)
|12 hr
|ceci
|5
|Cleaning Trash Bins
|20 hr
|Makaveli
|2
|How is everyone today
|Jun 9
|Britt
|1
|racism exists in temecula (Sep '09)
|Jun 7
|HBRULES
|195
|Opinion on Heritage lake (Feb '07)
|Jun 2
|ATTENTION
|75
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|May 30
|JOrge
|57
|5 Bedroom house on Redhawk golf course. Amazing...
|May 29
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC