2 charged in thefts at 7-Eleven, ampm in Lake Elsinore
A probationer and another young man accused of robbing Lake Elsinore stores were each charged Wednesday, June 21, with robbery in concert. Matthew Gilbert Rochin, 20, and Cory Joseph Hopp, 18, both of Lake Elsinore, were arrested Sunday after authorities responded to a series of thefts.
