Why Murrieta may join other cities in move to by-district elections

Monday May 1

Murrieta council considering move to by-district elections to avoid a costly lawsuit. Following a host of other Inland cities, the City Council on Tuesday will consider switching to by-district elections to avoid the costs associated with defending itself against a lawsuit from a firm that claims at-large elections "dilute" the ability of Latinos to elect council members.

