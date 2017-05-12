What you need to know about the 2017 ...

What you need to know about the 2017 Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival

Friday May 12 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The 34th annual Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival returns to Lake Skinner Recreation Area in Winchester Friday, June 2 - Sunday, June 4. It's almost time for hot air balloons fill the skies while the wine flows at the annual Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival at Lake Skinner in Winchester. Imbibe pours from more than 18 wineries while listening to bands such as Bush or The Motels in early June.

