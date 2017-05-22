The Perris sheriff's station's burgla...

The Perris sheriff's station's burglary/robbery suppression team was assigned to the care early on

Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say they have linked Raul Hernandez, 51, to a series of commercial robberies, mostly in Southwest Riverside County, according to a sheriff's news release. The Perris sheriff's station assigned its burglary/robbery suppression team to the case April 22 after a suspect robbed the Papa John's Pizza in the 30000 block of Antelope Road, Menifee, the news release stated.

