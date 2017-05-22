The Perris sheriff's station's burglary/robbery suppression team was assigned to the care early on
Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say they have linked Raul Hernandez, 51, to a series of commercial robberies, mostly in Southwest Riverside County, according to a sheriff's news release. The Perris sheriff's station assigned its burglary/robbery suppression team to the case April 22 after a suspect robbed the Papa John's Pizza in the 30000 block of Antelope Road, Menifee, the news release stated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hans christensen middle school. (Mar '10)
|Sun
|Ladymorgana
|32
|Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06)
|Sun
|Ladymorgana
|222
|Rancho LA Vita HOA: Unfair!! (Jun '14)
|Sun
|ceci
|3
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|May 16
|Jacey
|56
|donate used shoes
|May 15
|Michael Sanders
|1
|Donate Unwanted Clothing (Jun '14)
|May 15
|Jonny S
|6
|Wondering about those clothes and shoes donatio... (May '16)
|May 15
|Mariah S
|10
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC