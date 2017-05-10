Possible switch to district elections...

Possible switch to district elections in Murrieta, Temecula outrages some

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Quintanett Ruffins, of Moreno Valley, loads paper ballots in a machine in the ballot counting room at the Riverside County Registrar of Voters on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Murrieta and Temecula are moving forward with a switch from at-large to district elections - but not everyone is happy with the plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murrieta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16) 3 hr MzGuerrera 55
News Missing Fallbrook man may have met foul play Thu Well Well 2
What do you think of Temecula? (Jun '09) May 6 BUSTER 64
News Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06) Apr 25 RamRodzXXX 221
News Temecula4 people arrested in connection with ro... (Aug '16) Apr 18 lisa jones 7
News Murrieta woman fosters close to 800 children (Jan '15) Apr 18 Leslie 2
Opinion on Heritage lake (Feb '07) Apr 17 adg986 69
See all Murrieta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murrieta Forum Now

Murrieta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murrieta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Murrieta, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,246 • Total comments across all topics: 280,971,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC