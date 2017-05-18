Police investigation shuts down Murrieta streets
Murrieta Police are conducting an investigation Thursday morning which has shut down Kalmia Street between Adams Avenue and Washington Street, according to a 5 a.m. police Facebook post. "This is an active investigation, however, no suspects are outstanding and the area is safe for residents and students," the post read.
