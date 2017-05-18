Police investigation shuts down Murri...

Police investigation shuts down Murrieta streets

Thursday May 18

Murrieta Police are conducting an investigation Thursday morning which has shut down Kalmia Street between Adams Avenue and Washington Street, according to a 5 a.m. police Facebook post. "This is an active investigation, however, no suspects are outstanding and the area is safe for residents and students," the post read.

