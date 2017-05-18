Only a novice artist? The Hemet Valle...

Only a novice artist? The Hemet Valley Art Association doesna t discriminate

Thursday May 18 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Offering a variety of classes including beginning and advanced watercolor, oil and acrylic painting, the Hemet Valley Art Association is building a community of artists in Hemet, San Jacinto and the surrounding communities. The art association, which was founded in 1963, encourages artists, photographers and sculptors, from beginners to professionals, to show their work in the gallery.

