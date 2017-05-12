Officials say that elements of what Pradeep Singh, 60, did resemble a ...
A Moreno Valley insurance salesman offered many of his clients supposed investment opportunities that would yield them "significant returns," only to use their money for employee salaries, personal expenses and payments to other investors, court documents say. Officials say that elements of what Pradeep Singh, 60, resembled a Ponzi scheme.
