Officials: Murrieta high school vanda...

Officials: Murrieta high school vandalism is a hate crime

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The Murrieta police department is seeking two suspects after Murrieta Valley High Schools was vandalized. Vandalism that occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24 , was targeted against specific groups of people, according to a Murrieta police news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murrieta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What do you think of Temecula? (Jun '09) May 6 BUSTER 64
News Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06) Apr 25 RamRodzXXX 221
Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16) Apr 23 rikki86 54
News Temecula4 people arrested in connection with ro... (Aug '16) Apr 18 lisa jones 7
News Murrieta woman fosters close to 800 children (Jan '15) Apr 18 Leslie 2
Opinion on Heritage lake (Feb '07) Apr 17 adg986 69
Garage Sale Menifee (Mar '11) Apr 14 Ihateguysnamedralph 3
See all Murrieta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murrieta Forum Now

Murrieta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murrieta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Murrieta, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC