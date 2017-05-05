Officers arrested one man and recovered a handgun following a vehicle chase, officials say.
The chase began in the area of Murrieta's Mapleton neighborhood about 3:30 a.m on Friday, May 5. The suspects were believed to have been involved in area car burglaries, according to a Murrieta police news release. During the chase, the vehicle crashed at the dead end of Keller Road and the two men fled on foot, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Fallbrook man may have met foul play
|6 hr
|Well Well
|2
|What do you think of Temecula? (Jun '09)
|May 6
|BUSTER
|64
|Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06)
|Apr 25
|RamRodzXXX
|221
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|Apr 23
|rikki86
|54
|Temecula4 people arrested in connection with ro... (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|lisa jones
|7
|Murrieta woman fosters close to 800 children (Jan '15)
|Apr 18
|Leslie
|2
|Opinion on Heritage lake (Feb '07)
|Apr 17
|adg986
|69
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC