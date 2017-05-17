Murrieta student honored for big improvement in math scores

A Murrieta student who was struggling in math will honored next week for a huge uptick in her scores, an effort that was aided by the MATH 180 program by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. The Buchanan Elementary School student, Brooklyn Ramirez, is one of 15 children across the U.S. that are being feted by the Boston-based company this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.