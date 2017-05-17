Murrieta student honored for big improvement in math scores
A Murrieta student who was struggling in math will honored next week for a huge uptick in her scores, an effort that was aided by the MATH 180 program by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. The Buchanan Elementary School student, Brooklyn Ramirez, is one of 15 children across the U.S. that are being feted by the Boston-based company this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Murrieta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Final Strike Martial Arts (Jul '16)
|May 16
|Jacey
|56
|donate used shoes
|May 15
|Michael Sanders
|1
|Donate Unwanted Clothing (Jun '14)
|May 15
|Jonny S
|6
|Wondering about those clothes and shoes donatio... (May '16)
|May 15
|Mariah S
|10
|Missing Fallbrook man may have met foul play
|May 11
|Well Well
|2
|What do you think of Temecula? (Jun '09)
|May 6
|BUSTER
|64
|Bust Made In Prostitution Sting At Massage Parlor (May '06)
|Apr 25
|RamRodzXXX
|221
Find what you want!
Search Murrieta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC