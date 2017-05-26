Murrieta man charged with arson denies the accusations
A convicted felon who charged with ignited a fire that scorched a field in Murrieta pleaded not guilty Thursday, May 25, to arson. Matthew Thomas Hulbert, 34, of Murrieta was arrested Monday after a Murrieta Police Department investigation identified him as the source of a blaze near Hayes Avenue and Kalmia Street.
