Man arrested on suspicion of arson in Murrieta brush fire

Man arrested on suspicion of arson in Murrieta brush fire

Tuesday

A Murrieta man was arrested Monday night, May 22, on suspicion of starting a brush fire near the intersection of Hayes Avenue and Kalmia Street. Matthew Hulbert, 34, was booked into jail on suspicion of arson, according to jail records and a Murrieta Police Department news release.

