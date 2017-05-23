Man arrested on suspicion of arson in Murrieta brush fire
A Murrieta man was arrested Monday night, May 22, on suspicion of starting a brush fire near the intersection of Hayes Avenue and Kalmia Street. Matthew Hulbert, 34, was booked into jail on suspicion of arson, according to jail records and a Murrieta Police Department news release.
